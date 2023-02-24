ADVERTISEMENT
NCDC alerts Nigerians of another deadly virus ahead of 2023 elections

Ima Elijah

The virus spreads through contact...

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

The Marburg Virus Disease, MVD, which has been confirmed in Equatorial Guinea, has been brought to the attention of Nigerians by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) as another potential deadly virus now present in the continent.

What you should know: The World Health Organization (WHO) states that Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) is an extremely infectious illness that leads to hemorrhagic fever and has a mortality rate of as high as 88%. The virus responsible for MVD is related to the one that causes Ebola virus.

On Friday, February 24, 2023, the NCDC, in a press statement signed by its Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, warned that the case fatality rate of MVD ranges between 24% to 88% and does not currently have an effective drug for treatment or a licensed vaccine for prevention.

The statement read in parts: “There are currently no cases of Marburg virus disease in Nigeria; however, the NCDC, relevant Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and partners have taken proactive measures to mitigate the risk of cross-border importation."

NCDC's concern: The NCDC is apprehensive about the possibility of Nigeria being affected by the deadly disease, as gatherings and travel related to the forthcoming national elections could lead to its transmission, despite concerns in Equatorial Guinea about the outbreak.

More parts to the statement: “Based on available data, the overall risk of importation of the Marburg virus and the impact on the health of Nigerians has been assessed as MODERATE.

“The risk assessment also shows that Nigeria has the capacity-technical, human (health workforce), and diagnostic – required to respond effectively in the event of an outbreak. Nigeria has also responded to viral haemorrhagic fever epidemics like the Ebola Outbreak in 2014 and built up her preparedness and response capabilities over the years."

What you should know: The virus spreads through contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with: Blood or body fluids (urine, saliva, sweat, feces, vomit, breast milk, amniotic fluid, and semen) of a person who is sick with or died from Marburg virus disease, or.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

