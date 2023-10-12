ADVERTISEMENT
NCC restores regulatory services to Globacom

News Agency Of Nigeria

It said the suspension of regulatory services to Globacom was automatically reinstated after it failed to meet the conditions for the earlier withdrawal.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Reuben Muoka.

It said that the Telco had obligations to the Commission for unpaid Spectrum Fees, Numbering Fees and Annual Operating Levy (AOL).

According to the statement, the Commission has also stepped down planned enforcement action against Globacom over its breach of extant regulations by failing to pay its debts despite several demand notices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commission had temporarily withdrawn the suspension of regulatory services to Globacom in a letter dated May 22, 2023, titled “Re: Continuous Breach of Commission’s Laws and Regulations”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

