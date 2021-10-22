NCC raises alarm over new virus that steals banking details.

The commission in a press statement on Friday, October 22, 2021, warned that the virus steals banking details from devices.

The statement titled NCC alerts telecom consumers on Flubot Malware… Lists measures to guard against attack,” was signed by Ikechukwu Adinde, the NCC’s director of public affairs

The statement reads, “According to the information received today, October 21, 2021, from the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), Flubot “targets Androids with fake security updates and App installations.

“The ngCERT affirmed that Flubot ‘impersonates Android mobile banking applications to draw fake web view on targeted applications’ and its goal transcends stealing personal data and essentially targets stealing of credit card details or online banking credentials.”

Adinde explained that the malware is circulated through SMS and can snoop “on incoming notifications, initiate calls, read or write SMSes, and transmit the victim’s contact list to its control centre”.

He also said the malware attacks Android devices by pretending to be “FedEx, DHL, Correos, and Chrome applications” and compels unsuspecting users to alter the accessibility configurations on their devices to maintain continuous presence on devices.

“The new malware undermines the security of devices by copying fake login screens of prominent banks, and the moment the users enter their login details on the fake pages, their data is harvested and transmitted to the malware operators’ control point from where the data is exploited by intercepting banking-related One Time Passwords (OTPs) and replacing the default SMS app on the targeted Android device,” the statement adds.

“Consequently, it secures admittance into the device through SMS and proceeds to transmit similar messages to other contacts that may be on the device it has attacked enticing them into downloading the fake app.

“It suffices to say that, when Flubot infects a device, it can result in incalculable financial losses.

“Additionally, the malware creates a backdoor which grants access to the user’s device, thus enabling the invader or attacker to perform other criminal actions, including launching other variants of malware.”

How to guard against the virus