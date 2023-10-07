ADVERTISEMENT
NBRRI commences investigation into collapsed 7-storey building in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

NBRRI disclosed that the institute has published more than 50 journals on collapsed structures.

From 3rd right, Chairman of the Committee, Mr Celestine Ezeagu, flanked by other members of the committee. [NAN]
The Chairman of the investigative Committee, Prof. Celestine Ezeagu, disclosed this at a news conference in Asaba on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 7-storey hospitality building, near the Inter-bau roundabout opposite the Delta Mall, collapsed on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The committee chairman noted that the public outcry on the building collapse necessitated the composition of his Special Team with the mandate to come and investigate the cause of the incident and make necessary recommendations.

Ezeagu said that upon receiving the approval, the committee moved into action on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

”We have done some consultations with the approval agency, the State Ministry of Urban Renewal, which approved the construction of the building.

”We have also done some consultations with the State Ministry of Housing, which is the supervising ministry.

”And we have also done the forensic assessment of the collapsed section of the building as well as met the surveyor of the whole structure,” he said.

Ezeagu, who commended the State government for its support in granting the team preliminary access to the building, urged it to grant the team full access to the site to enable them to conclude their investigation.

”We had another meeting with the relevant ministry. Now we want to go into full-time investigation,” he added.

Ezeagu, however, said that NBRRI which is under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, has the core mandate to carry out forensic investigation of critical infrastructures that have collapsed.

According to him, the critical infrastructures could be roads, bridges or buildings.

”NBRRI is expected to find out the immediate and remote causes of the collapsed building and send its report in the form of a gazette to the national archives under the NBRRI library.

”The mandate of NBRRI does not enforce recommendation of their research findings, but they send their findings to critical stakeholders, the professional bodies, their clients, the corporate agencies and advise them based on the findings to forestall future occurrences of building collapse and other critical structures,” he said.

NAN reports that the committee, headed by Ezeagu, has Mr Nwaigwe Nnaemeka as Secretary, Mr Ikenna Onuorah, Mr Chidiebere Amiara, Mr Okoro Oponedum, and Mr Kingsley Oghoro as members.

