NBA identifies challenges hindering administration of justice

The Chairman of the branch, Paul Daudu, enumerated the challenges on Friday while addressing newsmen to announce the branch’s law week in Abuja.

Daudu listed the challenges to include prolonged pre-trial detention, delayed trials, lack of access to legal representation and poor case management.

He said the problem also includes conflicting and perverse judgments for superior courts of record, and unethical practices by some legal practitioners and law enforcement agents, amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is indeed the perception by ordinary citizens that what presently operates in Nigeria is the ‘administration of law’ and not ‘’administration of justice.’

“The former being a system riddled by hybrid technicalities, legal jargon, cumbersome adjudicatory procedure and rhetoric.

“As a branch, we identify the challenges facing the administration of justice in Nigeria,” he said.

The chairman called on the legal practitioners, as guardians of the law, to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice for all.

“Our theme for this year’s Law Week, ‘Strengthening the Foundation of Justice,’ resonates deeply with the core values of our profession and the principles upon which our legal system is built,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT