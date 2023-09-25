ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy disowns list of successful candidate for Batch 35 recruitment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Navy described the information circulated as fake, and handiwork of fraudulent miscreants who were trying to dupe some unsuspecting applicants.

Nigerian Navy (NN) [Credit: Google]
Nigerian Navy (NN) [Credit: Google]

Recommended articles

Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the Director of Naval Information, said this in a statement in Abuja. Ayo-Vaughan said the exercise was conducted in three centres across the country, namely; Lagos, Rivers and Kaduna States.

He described the information, being circulated recently as fake, and handiwork of fraudulent miscreants who were trying to dupe some unsuspecting applicants. He said the list of successful candidates had not been released and that no form of invitation for training, via text message had also been disseminated by the Nigerian Navy.

‘’The alarming rate of circulation of fake information by unscrupulous individuals, regarding enlistment or recruitment into Navy is quite worrisome.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Efforts are on to track and arrest the miscreants.

“Members of the public especially prospecting applicants who participated in the said recruitment are strongly enjoined to always authenticate information from the NN official website, https://www.navy.mil.ng, and other official social media handles, as well as other credible mainstream media platforms.

“Similarly, miscreants and mischief makers are warned to desist from this unwholesome practice, otherwise they will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Ayo-Vaughan said the text message, had invited unsuspecting applicants to report for military training at NNBTS Onne, Rivers, following their purported selection. He said the criminals further claimed in the text message that the exercise would commence on Oct. 6.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MURIC hails military for uncovering gun-making factory in Kaduna

MURIC hails military for uncovering gun-making factory in Kaduna

Navy disowns list of successful candidate for Batch 35 recruitment

Navy disowns list of successful candidate for Batch 35 recruitment

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Police reassures the public of efforts to rescue Zamfara kidnapped students

Police reassures the public of efforts to rescue Zamfara kidnapped students

Reps committee to present report of acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPC

Reps committee to present report of acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPC

Tribunal to deliver judgment on Cross River Gov. petition on Sept 26

Tribunal to deliver judgment on Cross River Gov. petition on Sept 26

Unknown gunmen kidnap Commissioner for Information - Benue Govt

Unknown gunmen kidnap Commissioner for Information - Benue Govt

Yahaya Bello sacks aide, Ogah on stakeholders’ relations

Yahaya Bello sacks aide, Ogah on stakeholders’ relations

Why Ojuelegba bridge is notorious for accidents involving trucks and trailers [Pulse Explainer]

Why Ojuelegba bridge is notorious for accidents involving trucks and trailers [Pulse Explainer]

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley