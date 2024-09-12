Nasarawa Speaker pushes for assembly complex renovation amid hunger crisis

The appeal was made during an inspection tour of the complex in Lafia on Wednesday.

Jatau expressed concern over the building's deteriorating state, emphasising that most of the offices were no longer conducive to lawmakers and staff.

He noted that functional workspaces were essential for efficient legislative operations, stating that a "conducive environment is crucial to sound and robust legislature."

The speaker highlighted the struggles assembly members and staff faced due to malfunctioning facilities, including broken air conditioners and other non-operational appliances.

"Almost all offices are not conducive for Honourable members and staff as expected," he said.

Jatau appealed to Governor Sule, urging him to address the issue to improve the assembly's productivity.

Despite the challenges, he acknowledged the governor's dedication to the welfare of assembly members and staff and pledged the House's continuous support for the governor's administration.

