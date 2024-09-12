ADVERTISEMENT
Nasarawa Speaker pushes for assembly complex renovation amid hunger crisis

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Sule was urged to address the issue to improve the assembly's productivity during legislation.

Nasarawa State House of Assembly. [Leadership]
The appeal was made during an inspection tour of the complex in Lafia on Wednesday.

Jatau expressed concern over the building's deteriorating state, emphasising that most of the offices were no longer conducive to lawmakers and staff.

He noted that functional workspaces were essential for efficient legislative operations, stating that a "conducive environment is crucial to sound and robust legislature."

The speaker highlighted the struggles assembly members and staff faced due to malfunctioning facilities, including broken air conditioners and other non-operational appliances.

READ ALSO: Assembly raises alarm over high kidnapping rate in Nasarawa, urges security action

"Almost all offices are not conducive for Honourable members and staff as expected," he said.

Jatau appealed to Governor Sule, urging him to address the issue to improve the assembly's productivity.

Despite the challenges, he acknowledged the governor's dedication to the welfare of assembly members and staff and pledged the House's continuous support for the governor's administration.

"We appeal to His Excellency to come to our aid by renovating this House for effective legislative duties," Jatau added, stressing the need for immediate action.

