Assembly raises alarm over high kidnapping rate in Nasarawa, urges security action

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker called on the people to cooperate and support security agencies with useful information that would help in tackling kidnapping and other criminal acts in the state.

Assembly raises alarm over high kidnapping rate in Nasarawa state

Muhammad Oyanki, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, raised the alarm on the high rate of kidnapping under a matter of public interest and was deliberated upon by members during plenary on Monday in Lafia.

The Speaker, Danladi Jatau, while reading the assembly’s resolution on the matter, directed local government council chairmen to organise security summits within two weeks in collaboration with traditional rulers and security agencies to tackle the menace.

Jatau appreciated Oyanki and all members of the Assembly for their positive contributions on the issue.

“The resolution of the House is to the effect that we commend Governor Abdullahi Sule and security agencies for their efforts in tackling insecurity in the state.

“We urge the security agencies to be more committed and restrategise to tackle kidnapping in the state.

“The anti kidnapping law passed by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly should be strictly obeyed and anyone found wanting should be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

The speaker also called on the people to cooperate and support security agencies with useful information that would help in tackling kidnapping and other criminal acts in the state.

In their contributions, Luka Zhekaba, Yakubu Azara, Jacob Ajegana, Hajarat Danyaro, Esson Mairiga, Musa Abubakar, Solomon Akwashiki, Onarigu Kana, Muhammad Omadefu and Peter Akwe and others urged the security agencies to be more committed to their duties to protect lives and property.

They noted that the people in their various constituencies could no longer sleep peacefully at night for fear of being kidnapped. They also urged security agencies to adopt technology to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state.

Earlier, Oyanki, while moving the motion said that the issue of forceful abduction and kidnapping had become alarming in his constituency.

“Kidnapping has become a serious problem in my constituency, every day and night, people have been kidnapped.

“We must find solution to the incessant kidnapping in the state in order to save the lives of our people.

“Recently, a councilor and many other people were kidnapped in my constituency. Let’s try and find solution to this issue,” he added.

