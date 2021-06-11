NANS backs out of planned June 12 protests

June 12 is Nigeria's Democracy Day, and numerous civil society organisations have vowed to peacefully protest the government's poor management of the country.

NANS president, Sunday Asefon, last week said the union would take part in the protests especially addressing how insecurity has affected students and learning institutions that have become constant targets of criminal gangs.

However, he announced in a statement on Friday, June 11 that the union would no longer take part in the protests over safety concerns, and fears that politicians would hijack it.

He said all structures of the association agreed to not put protesting students in harm's way, and was trying to avoid close association with other interests taking part in the protests.

The proposed protests cover a range of demands that includes abolition of the 1999 Constitution, electoral and judicial reforms, reversal of fuel price hike, and the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tomorrow's nationwide demonstration is expected to be the biggest follow-up to last year's historic #EndSARS protests when hundreds of Nigerians took to the streets to peacefully demonstrate against decades of police brutality.

A crackdown by thugs and security operatives led to the death of dozens of protesters, and a post-crackdown breakdown of law and order across the country led to the loss of more lives and massive destruction of property.

The government said 57 civilians, 37 police officers, and six soldiers were killed as a result of the troubles that surrounded the protests.

President Buhari this week erroneously described the protest as an attempt to march to the Presidential Villa and remove him from office.