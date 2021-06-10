RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari says #EndSARS protesters wanted to remove him from office

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Thee president buys into the narrative that #EndSARS protest was a coup in disguise.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)
Go into the bushes & shoot whoever you see with AK-47 – Fed up Buhari orders security agencies Go into the bushes & shoot whoever you see with AK-47 – Fed up Buhari orders security agencies Pulse Ghana

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says a nationwide protest against police brutality that was staged by young people last year, was a move to unseat him from the throne.

Recommended articles

"When there was #EndSARS....you remember the young people who wanted to march here and remove me?" Buhari said in answer to a question about making Nigeria an attractive business destination for foreign investors, during an AriseTV interview aired on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The president then went on to blame the protesters for making their nation unattractive for investors by damaging infrastructure and buses in places like Lagos.

#ENDSARS protesters in Abuja (Punch)
#ENDSARS protesters in Abuja (Punch) Twitter

"So, you behave yourself, you make Nigeria secure, and people will invest," he added.

On October 20, 2020, soldiers stormed one of the venues of the protests in Lekki, an upmarket neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, and fired live rounds into a crowd of peaceful protesters.

Hoodlums seized on the breakdown of law and order afterwards to burn public property, buses, loot and vandalise infrastructure.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari says #EndSARS protesters wanted to remove him from office

I’ve not resigned as Imo Deputy Governor, Prof Njoku says

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road linking 40 Ikorodu communities

President Buhari reveals how he will deal with IPOB

'Behave yourselves,' Buhari blames young #EndSARS protesters for scaring investors away

I'm not an advocate of one Nigeria at any cost - Obasanjo

Buhari: 'I hope Nigerians will be fair to me when I'm gone'

Police arrest notorious native doctor for preparing charms for IPOB in Imo

Osun govt to issue ID cards to herdsmen