President Buhari says #EndSARS protesters wanted to remove him from office

"When there was #EndSARS....you remember the young people who wanted to march here and remove me?" Buhari said in answer to a question about making Nigeria an attractive business destination for foreign investors, during an AriseTV interview aired on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The president then went on to blame the protesters for making their nation unattractive for investors by damaging infrastructure and buses in places like Lagos.

"So, you behave yourself, you make Nigeria secure, and people will invest," he added.

On October 20, 2020, soldiers stormed one of the venues of the protests in Lekki, an upmarket neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, and fired live rounds into a crowd of peaceful protesters.