ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC warns against consumption of carbide-ripened fruits

News Agency Of Nigeria

He assured Nigerians that the menace of drug hawking must be exterminated from society to ensure the health of Nigerians.

NAFDAC warns against consumption of carbide-ripened fruits. [Vanguard]
NAFDAC warns against consumption of carbide-ripened fruits. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning in her keynote address during the South-South Zone media sensitisation workshop on the dangers of drug hawking and ripening of fruits with calcium carbide in Uyo on Thursday.

Adeyeye, who was represented by Dr Leonard Omopariola, Director, Chemical Evaluation & Research, said that consuming such artificially ripened fruits could result in sleeping disorders, mouth ulcers, skin rashes, kidney problems and cancer.

She said that calcium carbide is alkaline in nature and erodes the mucosal tissue in the abdominal region and disrupts intestinal functions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DG said that NAFDAC has commenced campaigns in the nooks and crannies of the country to eradicate the menace of using calcium carbide to ripen fruits and hawking of drugs.

“Consumption of fruits containing these impurities may cause cancer, heart, kidney and liver failure.

“They may also cause frequent thirst, irritation in mouth and nose, weakness, permanent skin damage, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcer and so on.

“Higher exposure may cause undesired fluid build-up in lungs (pulmonary oedema).

“Acetylene produced by Calcium Carbide affects the neurological system and reduces oxygen supply to the brain and further induces prolonged hypoxia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The impurities are hazardous to pregnant women and children and may lead to headache, dizziness, mood disturbances, mental confusion, memory loss, cerebral oedema (swelling in the brain caused by excessive fluids), sleepiness, seizure,” Adeyeye said.

Adeyeye also urged Nigerians not to patronise drugs by hawkers.

The director general added that the menace of drug hawking posed a serious challenge to the healthcare delivery system in the country, stressing that NAFDAC has resolved to totally eradicate the illicit trade.

She said that drug hawkers knowingly or unknowingly were merchants of death, who exposed essential and life-saving medicines to the vagaries of inclement weather.

“Drug hawkers are also the major distributors and suppliers of narcotic medicines to criminal networks, including armed bandits, insurgents, kidnappers and armed robbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Drug Hawkers constitute a serious threat to our national security,” Adeyeye said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the NAFDAC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, said Nigeria was undaunted with so many fake drugs that must be eliminated to serve the health of Nigerians.

Jimoh said the sensitisation workshop was to partner with journalists and stakeholders to educate the public on the dangers of drug hawking and ripening of fruits with calcium carbide.

He assured Nigerians that the menace of drug hawking must be exterminated from society to ensure the health of Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation workshop drew journalists from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers, respectively.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FUNAAB produces 118 first class graduates at 30th convocation

FUNAAB produces 118 first class graduates at 30th convocation

Price of cooking gas may surge, here's why

Price of cooking gas may surge, here's why

Reps member distributes 12,600 bags of foodstuff to constituents

Reps member distributes 12,600 bags of foodstuff to constituents

CAN rejects military intervention in Niger Republic

CAN rejects military intervention in Niger Republic

NAFDAC warns against consumption of carbide-ripened fruits

NAFDAC warns against consumption of carbide-ripened fruits

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta

Best UTME candidate aces WASSCE in style with 8 A1

Best UTME candidate aces WASSCE in style with 8 A1

PDP chieftain accuses Tinubu of giving juicy appointments to Yoruba people

PDP chieftain accuses Tinubu of giving juicy appointments to Yoruba people

Body of apparent suicide victim retrieved from Lagos Lagoon

Body of apparent suicide victim retrieved from Lagos Lagoon

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria