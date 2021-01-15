The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it is concerned about reports of fake COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria.

In a public alert raised by NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Friday, January 15, 2021, she warned Nigerians that the agency has not yet approved any vaccine for public use.

She noted that receiving such unapproved vaccines could lead to COVID-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill.

"NAFDAC is pleading with the public to beware. No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC," she cautioned.

Adeyeye also warned private companies, big corporations, and government agencies not to order any vaccines that have not been examined and approved by the regulatory body.

She said NAFDAC has already started discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers concerning potential Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), registration or licensing of their product.

The agency will welcome their EUA applications if Phase 3 clinical data are very convincing and robust with regards to safety and efficacy, and the vaccines have been submitted to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Emergency Use Listing.

"NAFDAC will use 'Reliance' or 'Recognition' to expedite Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for vaccines already approved by more matured regulatory authorities," Adeyeye said.