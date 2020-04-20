The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made this known on Monday at a news conference on updates on preparedness of the armed forces to combat convid-19 in Abuja.

Enenche disclosed that these Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), mechanical ventilators and other materials to manage the Pandemic, were produced by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

The coordinator said that aside the digital mechanical ventilator, the DICON also produced over 1,500 dozens of DICSanz, a high-quality hand sanitisers, thousands of high quality non permeable Personal Protective Equipment kit.

According to Enenche, the ventilator had undergone thorough scrutiny and assessment by specialists from top ranging hospitals and experts in the country including Cedar crest Hospital Abuja, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna.

”It is important to mention that while DICOVENT may not be able to meet the high demands of critical patients, it can be used for Continuous Mandatory Ventilation (CMV) and Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilation ( IPPV).

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique inspecting the prototype mechanical ventilators produced by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces. [Twitter/@CAS_AMSadique]

”It can also be used for invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation using an endotracheal tube and mask respectively.

”Suffice to note that these inventions by DICON including those by other military institutions of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air force as well as Nigerian Defence Academy have given bright hope to Nigeria healthcare infrastructure on the fight against COVID 19,” he said.

He explained that over 1,500 dozens of DICSanz, ”a high-quality hand sanitisers were produced under very strict environmental conditions, as requested by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.- Gen TY Buratai for supply to troops of the Nigerian Army.”

According to him , the product is at the last stage of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC) registration in line with extant due diligence provisions.

”Furthermore, DICON has responded to the directive by the Minister of Defence Maj.- Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) to support the indigenous capacity of Nigeria, to support Medical workers by producing thousands of high quality non permeable Personal Protective Equipment kit.

”Each unit of these kits consists of standardised gowns, face shield and nose masks.

The prototype mechanical ventilators produced by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces. [Twitter/@CAS_AMSadique]

”They are currently being produced in large quantities for use by Kaduna State Government and other national stakeholders,” he said.

”Let me at this juncture inform you that the efforts of DICON in producing these array of COVID-19 equipment has been assessed, commended and approved by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Mr Boss Mustapha.

“The Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire and Permanent Secretary; General Service Office (GSO) Sir Olusegun Adekunle.”

He said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, had directed all the Armed Forces to liaise with DICON for mass production of all prototypes of COVID-19 PPEs for national application.

Speaking, after the unveiling of all the samples of COVID-19 essential and life saving equipment, Maj.- Gen Victor Ezugwu, the Director – General of DICON, said the hand sanitisers were affordable, adding ” We are not profit oriented.”