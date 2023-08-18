NADDC inaugurates solar powered electric vehicle charging station in UNN

The council, in a statement on Friday said the pilot project was an initiative under its EV development project as incorporated in the new 2023 National Automotive Industry Development Plan.

The statement quoted the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe as saying that the project was commendable and a land mark achievement. Igwe said: “I am delighted that UNN is among the Universities chosen to be part of the NADDC EV Pilot programme. UNN will always support and be the first on EV development in Nigeria.”

He charged relevant authorities in the university to be more practical-oriented and fully key into the Vehicle Electrification programme of NADDC for the benefit of the university and humanity in general.

Igwe also stressed the need for relevant stakeholders to bridge the gap between energy production and productivity by building Solar Energy farms as renewable sources of energy generation in Nigeria.

It also quoted NADDC Director-General, Mr Jelani Aliyu, as saying that the station at UNN was one of the three EV pilot programmes of the NADDC.

Jelani, represented by the Director, Industrial Infrastructure Department of the council, Dr Nua Omisanya, said it was aimed at developing research work in the area of vehicle electrification through human capital development.

“In furtherance to the council’s bid to promote the research, design and adoption of EVs, NADDC had developed three 15KVA Solar-powered EV charging Stations at three Federal Institutions.

“The institutions are: University of Lagos, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka,” he said.

The director-general, however, encouraged the university to utilise the opportunity by stimulating further research and development of EVs in Nigeria. He said that charging stations at UDUS and UNILAG had already been inaugurated for the same purpose.

“With the emergence of new automotive technologies, the global automotive industry is in a race of technological advancement, and the Nigerian Automotive Industry cannot be left out, but must be at the forefront of the race.

“In the same vein, I urge the general public to embrace Electric Vehicles as a greener and alternative means of transportation in Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the University Team led by the vice-chancellor thereafter test-drove the Hyundai Kona EV car deployed by the NADDC as part of the project.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, UNN and Chairman NADDC-UNN Centre for Electric Vehicle Research and Development, Prof. Ozoemena Ani.

