RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAAT commences 2-week warning strike

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) says it would commence a two-week warning strike from Monday, March 21, 2022, over alleged non-implementation of the 2009 agreement reached with the Federal Government.

resident of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Comrade (Hon). Ibeji Nwokoma
resident of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Comrade (Hon). Ibeji Nwokoma

Mr Abubakar Yusuf, NAAT General Secretary, said this in a letter on Sunday in Abuja addressed to all branch chairmen. The letter was entitled “Notice of Two-Week Warning Strike, NEC Directives.’’

Recommended articles

Yusuf said that the decision was reached after a virtual meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of NAAT, where 97.8 per cent of its branches voted in favour of the strike.

According to him, the decision arose from the resolution of the emergency virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on March, 17, and based on the results of referendum where 47 branches participated.

“Forty-six branches voted in support while one branch voted against the strike.

“These figures represent 97.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

“In view of the above, NEC in-session resolved and directed all members of NAAT to proceed on a two-week warning strike effective from midnight of March 21, due to the failure of Federal Government to address NAAT grievances.

“This is contained in a letter earlier sent to the Federal Government, which issued a 14-day ultimatum dated Feb. 25,’’ he said.

He added that, during this period, all laboratories, workshops, studios and research centres shall remain closed, and farm and field work activities shall be suspended.

Yusuf also said branches have been directed to hold Congresses on March 21 morning to declare the commencement of the warning strike in their respective branches.

“Furthermore, the branches are directed to constitute monitoring teams to ensure compliance and enforcement of the warning strike,’’ he added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 presidency: Group woos Emefiele

2023 presidency: Group woos Emefiele

PDP presidential aspirants ready for consensus - Saraki

PDP presidential aspirants ready for consensus - Saraki

NAAT commences 2-week warning strike

NAAT commences 2-week warning strike

Be patient, prayerful to end challenges - Jigawa Gov urges Nigerians

Be patient, prayerful to end challenges - Jigawa Gov urges Nigerians

2023: Atiku to declare intention for presidency Wednesday

2023: Atiku to declare intention for presidency Wednesday

Fuel scarcity: Nigeria may witness worse protests than #EndSARS - PDP warns FG

Fuel scarcity: Nigeria may witness worse protests than #EndSARS - PDP warns FG

Okowa tasks govt officials on policy formulation, implementation

Okowa tasks govt officials on policy formulation, implementation

Orji Kalu condemns attack on Ohaneze President, Obiozor’s home

Orji Kalu condemns attack on Ohaneze President, Obiozor’s home

Ali-Modu Sheriff withdraws from APC chairmanship race, explains reasons

Ali-Modu Sheriff withdraws from APC chairmanship race, explains reasons

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Power grid