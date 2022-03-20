NAAT commences 2-week warning strike

Yusuf said that the decision was reached after a virtual meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of NAAT, where 97.8 per cent of its branches voted in favour of the strike.

According to him, the decision arose from the resolution of the emergency virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on March, 17, and based on the results of referendum where 47 branches participated.

“Forty-six branches voted in support while one branch voted against the strike.

“These figures represent 97.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

“In view of the above, NEC in-session resolved and directed all members of NAAT to proceed on a two-week warning strike effective from midnight of March 21, due to the failure of Federal Government to address NAAT grievances.

“This is contained in a letter earlier sent to the Federal Government, which issued a 14-day ultimatum dated Feb. 25,’’ he said.

He added that, during this period, all laboratories, workshops, studios and research centres shall remain closed, and farm and field work activities shall be suspended.

Yusuf also said branches have been directed to hold Congresses on March 21 morning to declare the commencement of the warning strike in their respective branches.