Pondei stormed out of the hearing on Thursday in Abuja, after accusing the Chairman of the committee Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) of corruption.

“We in the NDDC are not comfortable with the Chairman of this committee, presiding over this matter.

“He is an accused party, the NDDC has over time accused Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo of different crimes against the NDDC and he has responded in the press.

“He is an interested party and we do not believe that the NDDC can have justice because he cannot sit on his own case.

“We have no issues with appearing, we appeared before the senate ad hoc committee and as long as he remains, we will not make any presentation,” he said.