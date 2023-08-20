My life still under threat, Anambra community leader cries out

Nwoye, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday, said those who attacked him openly actually came for his life.

Recall that Nwoye was on July 22, 2023, beaten by a gang of thugs allegedly sponsored by a popular indigene of the community who wants to sack him from his position through unconstitutional means.

Nwoye said the assailants actually wanted to kill him as they were not deterred by the presence of Policemen who were there at the time of the attack.

He said when he narrowly escaped and got back to the scene with some Police officers from Ukpo Police Division, the thugs pounced on him again.

“My life is under serious threat, these people have promised to end my life, people who beat me up like a common criminal in front of the Police are really on a mission.

“I am calling on the security agencies to save my life and expedite action in bringing the culprits to book to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said

Nwoye said he had petitioned the Police and the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), the umbrella body of all town union Presidents General, for necessary action.

He said he and the suspects had been invited by the Commissioner of Police to Zone 13 Headquarters at various times, bur the threat is still on.

The embattled PG said the government of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, had done a lot to ensure stability in Town Unions by resisting the impunity of some people in the communities.

Chief Titus Akpudo, the National President of ASATU, expressed worry over the growing threat on the lives of PGs and called on the security agencies to intervene as quickly as possible.

Akpudo said no fewer than six PGs in Anambra had been killed in recent time and that the ‘Save our Soul’ cry by the ifitedunu PG should not be treated with levity.

He commended Mr TonyCollins Nwabunwanne, the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, for his insistence to uphold the constitution of communities and for refusing to fall for cheap blackmail.

In a reaction, Nwabunwanne said the Anambra government had no interest in internal matters of communities but will always ensure that their constitutions which fashioned out themselves were respected.

The Commissioner who condemned the attack and subsequent upload of the video in the social media said time for illegal removal of PGs by an individual and perpetual installment of caretaker committees were over.

He said the conditions for removal of officers from office, according to Ifitedunu Town Union constitution, were clear and that there was no evidence by those responsible for the moves to oust the PG that he had violated the rules.

According to the constitution, an officer may be removed from office before the expiration of his/her tenure on grounds of incompetence, breach of ifitedunu constitution, conduct unbecoming of an officer provided that it is supported by 2/3 of the members present in a well constituted general meeting.

CP Aderemi Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, said the petitions had been received and were being harmonised.

Adeoye said all the parties had been invited and interviewed and that investigation was still ongoing.

