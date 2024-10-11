ADVERTISEMENT
My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Tinubu reassured the commitment of the administration to take the nation to its promised land.

Mrs Tinubu made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Thursday, in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

She said the current administration is committed to providing sustainable development for Nigerians and will do all it takes to ensure that Nigerians are not disappointed.

She said the president was aware of the current challenges facing the country and working hard to provide sustainable solutions to the challenges.

“This administration just spent less than 18 months, so, it is not the cause of the economic challenges on the ground.

“We are trying all our efforts to ensure that the economy is stabilised and masses are living meaningful lives since the removal of fuel subsidy,” she said.

The First Lady charged the youths to be hardworking, stating,” There is no food for the lazy man, even God worked for six and rested on the seventh day”.

“Nigeria is a land that’s flowing with milk and honey, but we need to sustain it for generations to come.

“God has richly blessed my family before getting to the presidency and we are contented with what we have,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu reassured the commitment of the administration to take the nation to its promised land.

The Ooni acknowledged the visit of the first lady to the ancient city of Ile-Ife and the Tinubu administration’s efforts to ensure that Nigeria became the best country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

