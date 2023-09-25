ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MURIC hails military for uncovering gun-making factory in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akintola described the military operation as a significant eye-opener to unmask those behind the violence in the state.

The Nigerian military (Credit: Google)
The Nigerian military (Credit: Google)

Recommended articles

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director, MURIC, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja. Akintola described the military operation as a major breakthrough and a significant eye-opener in the efforts of security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to unmask those behind the violence in the state.

“A gun-making factory was discovered in Kafanchan, Jemaah Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday, Sept. 22. Different types of guns ranging from rifles, shot guns, AK 47 rifles, sub-machine guns, pistols and ammunition were found by soldiers of Operation Safe Haven.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Also found were police and army uniforms. Among those arrested were Napoleon John and Monday Dunia.

“We commend the Nigerian Army for this discovery. It marks a major breakthrough and a significant eye-opener in the efforts of security agencies to unmask those behind the violence in Kaduna State.

“This discovery is another indubitable proof of the world-class quality of Nigerian soldiers. Our soldiers are gallant professionals. We are proud of them. Given the necessary equipment, motivation and welfare, no army in the world can outclass them,’’ he said.

He added: “We charge the security agencies to relentlessly pursue the matter and to leave no stone unturned until all the suspects are rounded up, prosecuted and punished according to the laws of the land. The integrity of the army in particular is at stake here. They must realise that the culprits have a lot of sympathisers in the most unexpected places. The army must not allow any cover up or sabotage.’’

“We invite the Kaduna State government to assign the state Ministry of Justice to liaise with the soldiers of Operation Safe Haven and the state police command for easy close-marking of the matter until it gets to a logical conclusion. The law must be allowed to take its due course.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The public is interested in the outcome of this investigation and the subsequent prosecution. There must be no moonlight tales of dramatic or mysterious escapes. Nigerians will hold the army accountable. Any prolonged interregnum is suspect. Only regular updates will de-escalate this growing tension.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MURIC hails military for uncovering gun-making factory in Kaduna

MURIC hails military for uncovering gun-making factory in Kaduna

Navy disowns list of successful candidate for Batch 35 recruitment

Navy disowns list of successful candidate for Batch 35 recruitment

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Police reassures the public of efforts to rescue Zamfara kidnapped students

Police reassures the public of efforts to rescue Zamfara kidnapped students

Reps committee to present report of acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPC

Reps committee to present report of acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPC

Tribunal to deliver judgment on Cross River Gov. petition on Sept 26

Tribunal to deliver judgment on Cross River Gov. petition on Sept 26

Unknown gunmen kidnap Commissioner for Information - Benue Govt

Unknown gunmen kidnap Commissioner for Information - Benue Govt

Yahaya Bello sacks aide, Ogah on stakeholders’ relations

Yahaya Bello sacks aide, Ogah on stakeholders’ relations

Why Ojuelegba bridge is notorious for accidents involving trucks and trailers [Pulse Explainer]

Why Ojuelegba bridge is notorious for accidents involving trucks and trailers [Pulse Explainer]

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley