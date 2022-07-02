MURIC demands probe of 21 Muslim kids rescued from Plateau church

MURIC called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to unravel the mystery behind the discovery at a building belonging to the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).

This plea was contained in a statement issued by the Director of the group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Friday, July 1, 2022, Daily Trust reports.

Akintola recalled how the DSS operatives rescued the 21 Muslim children when it swooped on a house located at JMDB quarters, in the Tudun Wada community of Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

The victims alleged that they were forcefully converted to Christianity having been brought to the house against their will.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of ECWA, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, has confirmed that the building where the victims were rescued was under the custody of the ECWA church.

MURIC however, expressed shock at the ‘criminal implication’ of the discovery and demanded full investigation.

This is coming amid allegations of persecution of Christians in Nigeria as claimed by some United States Senators.

The senators said this in a letter written to the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, seeking redesignation of Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’.