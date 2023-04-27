Muhammad Sanusi II SDG Challenge: Application for cohort 3 is now open

Application for Cohort 3 of the MSII SDG Challenge is now open to teachers who believe that education is the key to innovation and are passionate enough to develop solutions that improve the African education system for the better.

This programme is aimed at enabling teachers to develop scalable education projects. Our aim is to catalyze and assist teachers in developing innovative community projects focusing on SDG 4 — Quality Education, and SDG 5 — Gender Equality.

The Challenge is open to practicing teachers based anywhere in sub-Saharan Africa providing a platform for exclusive access to mentoring, training, and relevant networking opportunities to make a lasting impact.

“Our objective is to create a grassroots movement of empowered teacher-changemakers, people who are in the frontline of education. We founded this challenge on the belief that Africa has all it needs to be able to transform its education systems from within and that empowering teachers is the fastest way to improve our education systems.” — HH Muhammad Sanusi II, UN SDG Advocate and Initiator of the MSII

Teachers selected to participate in the MSII SDG Challenge will receive an initial grant of $2,000 for their projects, go through a comprehensive incubation programme and will be further considered for a follow-up grant of up to $10,000 and an accelerator opportunity.

In addition, all accepted teachers will acquire access to the 1 million teachers platform, a unique platform with access to high-quality teaching resources to boost their project and teaching outcomes.

Interested participants can apply for Cohort 3 of the MSII SDG Challenge by visiting www.msiisdg.org. The deadline for submission of applications is May 20, 2023.

For more enquiries: admin@msiisdg.org

About the MSII SDG Initiative

The Muhammad Sanusi II Sustainable Development Goal (MSII SDG) Initiative is a non-profit organization in partnership with one million teachers that focuses on building the capacity of teachers to provide an inclusive learning experience that drives innovative community educational projects.

The MSII SDG Challenge focuses on social entrepreneurship principles and systems thinking, to support teachers through the stages of ideation, project implementation, and achieving scale. Through grassroots efforts, the MSII SDG Initiative strives to achieve SDG4 (quality education) and SDG5 (gender equality).

The MSII SDG Challenge aims to broaden access to safe and high-quality education for children, especially girls in vulnerable situations.