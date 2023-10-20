Mr Macaroni leads procession for 3rd anniversary of #EndSARS shootings

Mr Macaroni, who led the procession through the Lekki Tollgate, expressed his sentiments, stating, “3 Years now!!! We will Never Forget!!! #EndSars!!!! We will be walking peacefully to honour all those who lost their lives on 20/10/2020!!! We also walk for all those who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality in Nigeria!!! We walk in peace!!! We will never forget!”

Despite Mr Macaroni and others peacefully remembering the incident, the Lekki Tollgate saw a significant police presence. Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, along with other top police officials, were stationed in the area, underscoring the government's cautionary approach towards public gatherings at the site.

This event follows a warning issued by the Lagos State Police Command, stating their intolerance for any form of gathering at the tollgate in the Lekki area.

Background

A somber song was in chant as Nigerians remembered the events of three years ago when the #EndSARS protests, born out of public outcry against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, extortion, and abuse of power, led to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Federal Government.

However, the protests took a violent turn as unidentified individuals exploited the situation, resulting in the burning of police stations, public facilities, and attacks on both officers and citizens.