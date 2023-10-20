ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Macaroni leads procession for 3rd anniversary of #EndSARS shootings

Ima Elijah

Heavy police presence amidst peaceful remembrance.

Mr Macaroni leads 2023 EndSARS Memorial [Vanguard]
Mr Macaroni leads 2023 EndSARS Memorial [Vanguard]

Mr Macaroni, who led the procession through the Lekki Tollgate, expressed his sentiments, stating, “3 Years now!!! We will Never Forget!!! #EndSars!!!! We will be walking peacefully to honour all those who lost their lives on 20/10/2020!!! We also walk for all those who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality in Nigeria!!! We walk in peace!!! We will never forget!”

Despite Mr Macaroni and others peacefully remembering the incident, the Lekki Tollgate saw a significant police presence. Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, along with other top police officials, were stationed in the area, underscoring the government's cautionary approach towards public gatherings at the site.

This event follows a warning issued by the Lagos State Police Command, stating their intolerance for any form of gathering at the tollgate in the Lekki area.

A somber song was in chant as Nigerians remembered the events of three years ago when the #EndSARS protests, born out of public outcry against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, extortion, and abuse of power, led to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Federal Government.

However, the protests took a violent turn as unidentified individuals exploited the situation, resulting in the burning of police stations, public facilities, and attacks on both officers and citizens.

The climax of the protest occurred on October 20, 2020, when Nigerian Army officers shot at protesters, tragically claiming lives and leaving many injured, most of whom were young demonstrators.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
#EndSARS protesters still in police detention since 2020 – Amnesty International

Radda says collaborative efforts necessary to address security challenges

Wike approves revocation of houses sold by FCT but converted to other uses

Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, passes away

INEC to deploy 46,084 staff for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi election

Stop tormenting Christians – Primate Ayodele demands arrest of Sheikh Gumi

We'll arrest, prosecute criminals even if court rejects charges - Lagos Police

Oyo FRSC boss cautions officers against corruption, unprofessional practices

Mr Macaroni leads procession for 3rd anniversary of #EndSARS shootings

