Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has applauded the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for banning the routine patrols of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking to State House reporters at his residence in Abuja on Sunday, October 4, 2020, the VP described the routine attacks on young people as infuriating.

While condemning the actions of some officers he called bad “eggs of the Force”, Osinbajo asked the police to stick to their mandates.

He also commended Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for speaking up against injustices meted out by some security operatives on young Nigerians.

Osinbajo’s remarks came shortly after IGP Adamu banned FSARS operatives and other Tactical Squads of the Force from carrying out stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc with immediate effect.

The police boss also banned the Tactical Squads from invading people’s privacy and checking their phones and laptops.

ALSO READ: Naira Marley and Olamide react to call for protest against police brutality

The IGP announced this in a statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, on Sunday following the call by Nigerians on government to scrap SARS as a unit of the Nigeria Police Force using #EndSARS.

The #EndSARS has been trending since Saturday, after an unconfirmed report stated that SARS officers killed a young Nigerian in Delta State and made away with his SUV.