Mohbad's Death: Police free Naira Marley, Sam Larry

The duo had been in the custody of the Lagos State Police Command since they turned themselves in following their alleged involvement in the death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Police said evidence linked Sam Larry, a Lagos socialite and Naira Marley, to cyberbullying, physical abuse, and assault of the deceased Afrobeats artiste.

The singer and his associate were subsequently remanded to police custody for 21 days on October 6 but a Magistrate's Court in Yaba, Lagos, granted them bail in the sum of ₦20 million on November 6, subject to three obligations.

However, the duo have now regained their freedom on Friday, November 17, 2023, after perfecting their bail conditions.

This was disclosed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a terse statement on Friday, where he said, “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released.”

Police named an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, as the prime suspect in the death of singer Mohbad.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, who declared this last month, also said a total of 26 persons, including members of the deceased artiste's family, had been questioned in connection with his death.

He added that the auxiliary nurse administered “multiple and highly potent” injections to Mohbad shortly before his death.

