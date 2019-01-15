President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mohammed Adamu to take over from Ibrahim Idris as Nigeria's new Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The appointment was announced after a meeting involving Buhari, Adamu and Idris on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Adamu, who was serving as Assistant IGP, was decorated by the president and his predecessor at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Here are a few things to know about the new Police chief: