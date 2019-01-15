President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mohammed Adamu to take over from Ibrahim Idris as Nigeria's new Inspector-General of Police (IGP).
The appointment was announced after a meeting involving Buhari, Adamu and Idris on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
Adamu, who was serving as Assistant IGP, was decorated by the president and his predecessor at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Here are a few things to know about the new Police chief:
- He enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on February 1, 1986 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.
- He served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State.
- He had previously served as the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu states.
- He was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.
- He has attended several Senior Officer Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention, Control and Management within and outside Nigeria.
- He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geography.
- He's a native of Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.