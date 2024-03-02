ADVERTISEMENT
Miyetti Allah wants Tinubu to arrest Igboho over threats against Fulani

Nurudeen Shotayo

Igboho has renewed his call for the expulsion of criminal Fulani herders from the Southwest over the deteriorating security situation in the region.

Sunday Igboho
Sunday Igboho

A Pro-Fulani pastoralists group, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has asked President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to arrest prominent Yoruba nation agitator Sunday Igboho over his recent threats against its members.

The call is in response to a video that recently went viral where Igboho can be seen demanding the expulsion of Fulani cattle breeders from the South West.

In the video, the controversial agitator attributed the kidnappings, killings, and other criminal activities in the region to the presence of criminal herders of the Fulani stock.

The fiery character vehemently declared his intention to drive out the herders from Yoruba land, stating that he would restore peace to the region.

This is hardly the first time Igboho would be making such a call. Before he fled the country in mid-2021, he had led a campaign to rid the Southwest of criminal Fulani herders, and the agitation later morphed into the demand for the Yoruba nation.

But, MACBAN has condemned Igboho's latest threats, which it said amount to treason because he is asking for the actualisation of Oduduwa nation.

In a statement signed by its national president, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, the pastoralist group claimed the agitator's bold proclamation sent shockwaves through the community, prompting swift reaction from various quarters.

“We call on the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute Sunday Igboho for making this unlawful statement that amounts to treason because he is asking for the actualisation of Oduduwa nation.

“His statements are unlawful. If Nnamdi Kanu will be held behind bars for a similar offence, we see no reason why Sunday Igboho will be allowed to go scot-free without being arrested and prosecuted.

"The MACBAN emphasised the need for law and order, denouncing any form of vigilantism or ethnic profiling, stressing that individuals should be held accountable for their actions, regardless of their ethnic or religious background," the statement read.

Igboho has resumed his agitation since returning to the country three years after fleeing to the Benin Republic, where he was later arrested by the country's authorities while attempting to travel to Germany using fake documents.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT

