RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Miyetti Allah recalls how Tinubu intervened in herders crisis in Benue

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) have renewed its commitment to better the lifestyle of its members.

Bola Tinubu - Nigeria's APC leader (Image: Guardian NG)
Bola Tinubu - Nigeria's APC leader (Image: Guardian NG)

The association declared this after its meeting at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute, Abuja, on Sunday.

Recommended articles

The meeting drew Fulani leaders from the 36 states and the FCT Abuja.

The Convener of the meeting and one time Chairman of the Jigawa chapter of MACBAN, Alhaji Ya’u Haruna, noted that many of the Fulani extraction in Nigeria were now seen as criminals even though many of them were not.

“We are not in any way saying there are no criminals that engage in kidnapping, cattle rustling, banditry and other crimes, but it must also be known that a larger percentage of our people live peacefully and conduct their legitimate businesses.

“We want to partner the federal, state governments and foreign donor organisations to establish schools so that our youths can be educated and put their knowledge to gainful use for national benefit,” he said.

Haruna further explained that Fulani communities were now being enlightened on the 2023 general elections, on security and how to live in peace with themselves and neighbours.

“Most of our grazing reserves have been taken over by those in power, to get these back, we have to also join politics and even contest for elective positions.

“Already and following our effort in sensitising our people, many now have their PVC cards and are only waiting for the election time.

“We are also scanning the people showing interest in the presidential seat with Bola Tinubu leading because he was the one that intervened in our matter while he was governor of Lagos and we had crisis in Benue.

“Tinubu came all the way, got us on a round table and reconciled us, so, someone who could do this at that time, we believe can do more when he is at the helms of affairs,” Haruna noted.

He assured that consultations would continue among the Fulanis to see that peace is fully achieved and that his clansmen are treated with the dignity they deserved.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Miyetti Allah recalls how Tinubu intervened in herders crisis in Benue

Miyetti Allah recalls how Tinubu intervened in herders crisis in Benue

Police arrest 2 suspects over beheading of Ebubeagu member in Ebonyi

Police arrest 2 suspects over beheading of Ebubeagu member in Ebonyi

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

Nigerian Disability Rights Acts: 3 years after; Prospects and challenges

Nigerian Disability Rights Acts: 3 years after; Prospects and challenges

115 Zamfara schools resume academic activities – Official

115 Zamfara schools resume academic activities – Official

Alao-Akala told me vice-president’s seat isn't a child’s play - Osinbajo

Alao-Akala told me vice-president’s seat isn't a child’s play - Osinbajo

LAUTECH’s sole ownership by Oyo Soun’s only wish – Makinde

LAUTECH’s sole ownership by Oyo Soun’s only wish – Makinde

Obasanjo's rejection of PDP return sign of defeat in 2023 - VON DG

Obasanjo's rejection of PDP return sign of defeat in 2023 - VON DG

NIMC to ‘specially’ capture 35 million Nigerians with disabilities

NIMC to ‘specially’ capture 35 million Nigerians with disabilities

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.

FG files fresh terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) pushed out the conspiracy theory that President Buhari had died in London and was replaced by a clone