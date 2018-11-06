Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

4 Reasons why NLC called off Minimum Wage strike

4 Reasons why NLC suspended Minimum Wage strike

Here are 4 reasons why NLC suspended its planned strike over minimum wage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
4 Reasons why NLC called off Minimum Wage strike play

Labour minister Chris Ngige with his colleagues during the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting

(Presidency )

A nationwide strike which the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had slated to kick off on November 6, 2018, has been suspended.

Labour had threatened to embark on the strike over a new national minimum wage for workers in the public and private sectors.

Nigeria’s minimum wage is currently pegged at N18,000. Labour wants it reviewed to N30,000, but the federal government is only willing to pay the sum of N24,000.

FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlock play Labour leaders rally support for action (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

 

Here are four reasons why the strike was suspended:

1. The tripartite committee has concluded its work

Labour says it had to suspend the strike because the tripartite committee comprising organised private sector, federal government and labour has now concluded its assignment.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, told the media after a late night meeting on Monday, November 5, that the report of the meeting of the tripartite committee will be submitted to President Buhari on Tuesday, November 6.

2. A deal has been agreed in principle

Wabba says: “The report (of the meeting) will be submitted to Mr. President today and therefore, having reached this position, the organised Labour also decided that the proposed strike is hereby suspended.

Buhari and South South governors play President Buhari and South-South Governors during a meeting (Presidency )

 

ALSO READ: This is what 'Minimum Wage' in Nigeria really means

“Therefore, we thought this should be communicated appropriately without also divulging this information as mutual agreement has been reached”.

That means there’s now an agreement in place between labour and government.

3. President Buhari will announce the new minimum wage

When President Buhari receives the report from the committee, he will thereafter tell the nation what the new minimum wage will be.

Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandal play President Buhari makes a point during an address. He'll announce new minimum wage soon (Facebook/Femi Adesina)

 

“We are going to present our report to Mr President today at 4:15pm and he will reveal the figure that we have recommended, ” says Ms Amma People, Chairman of the tripartite committee.

4. Government says it will honour its part of the agreement

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, told the press that: “I am confident that government will give expeditious consideration of the report when submitted to Mr. President. And very soon the processes will be put in place to truly actualise your recommendations so that the status of our working populace will be enhanced and they would receive appropriate and commensurate payments for the services they offer to our nation and to the different sectors of our economy.”

Labour leaders and government have been going back and forth over a new minimum wage since mid year. Labour considers the current N18,000 sum paltry, amid a dwindling economy and waning purchasing power of the average Nigerian.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlockbullet
3 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for...bullet

Related Articles

NLC calls off planned strike, reaches deal on minimum wage
Saraki begs FG, Labour to avert proposed strike
Here’s why you need to fill up your tank before NLC commences strike over minimum wage
Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strike
Minimum Wage: Organised Labour absent at FG’s reconciliatory meeting
FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlock

Local

Buhari has no business with Ganduje bribery scandal - Adesina
National safety-nets programme to lift 1m people out of poverty annually
INEC to make 2019 ballot papers voter-friendly
Gen. Alkali: Police parade 19 suspects in Jos
Suspected killers of Gen. Alkali remanded in prison
Police ban processions ahead of Shiite leader, El-Zakzaky's trial
Iranian Shiites protest against El-Zakzaky's 3-year imprisonment
X
Advertisement