news

A nationwide strike which the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had slated to kick off on November 6, 2018, has been suspended.

Labour had threatened to embark on the strike over a new national minimum wage for workers in the public and private sectors.

Nigeria’s minimum wage is currently pegged at N18,000. Labour wants it reviewed to N30,000, but the federal government is only willing to pay the sum of N24,000.

Here are four reasons why the strike was suspended:

1. The tripartite committee has concluded its work

Labour says it had to suspend the strike because the tripartite committee comprising organised private sector, federal government and labour has now concluded its assignment.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, told the media after a late night meeting on Monday, November 5, that the report of the meeting of the tripartite committee will be submitted to President Buhari on Tuesday, November 6.

2. A deal has been agreed in principle

Wabba says: “The report (of the meeting) will be submitted to Mr. President today and therefore, having reached this position, the organised Labour also decided that the proposed strike is hereby suspended.

ALSO READ: This is what 'Minimum Wage' in Nigeria really means

“Therefore, we thought this should be communicated appropriately without also divulging this information as mutual agreement has been reached”.

That means there’s now an agreement in place between labour and government.

3. President Buhari will announce the new minimum wage

When President Buhari receives the report from the committee, he will thereafter tell the nation what the new minimum wage will be.

“We are going to present our report to Mr President today at 4:15pm and he will reveal the figure that we have recommended, ” says Ms Amma People, Chairman of the tripartite committee.

4. Government says it will honour its part of the agreement

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, told the press that: “I am confident that government will give expeditious consideration of the report when submitted to Mr. President. And very soon the processes will be put in place to truly actualise your recommendations so that the status of our working populace will be enhanced and they would receive appropriate and commensurate payments for the services they offer to our nation and to the different sectors of our economy.”

Labour leaders and government have been going back and forth over a new minimum wage since mid year. Labour considers the current N18,000 sum paltry, amid a dwindling economy and waning purchasing power of the average Nigerian.