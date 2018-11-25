news

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has criticised President Buhari for waiting for days before saying anything about the recent Boko haram attack at Metele.

According to reports, members of the terror group attacked a military base at Metele in Borno state on Monday, November 19, 2018, and killed over 100 soldiers.

The incident sparked outrage on social media and many Nigerians called out the presidency for keeping quiet.

Buhari expresses shock

On Saturday, November 24, 2018, President Buhari issued a statement assuring Nigerians of his commitment to ensure security of lives and property.

He also said that the loopholes which led to the attack will be blocked.

An excerpt of the statement reads: “No responsible Commander-in-Chief would rest on his oars or fold his hands to allow terrorists to endanger the lives of its military personnel and other citizens.

“Our loyal forces have proved their strength over the terrorists and we are ready to give them all the needed support in terms of equipment and manpower to succeed in ending the renewed threat.

“In the coming days, I am engaging the Military and Intelligence Chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”

The President also “advised against making political capital out of national tragedy, stressing that members of the armed forces are one family who are commonly committed to the security and safety of all Nigerians.”

Your time is up

Fayose, in his response, said “Nigeria and its people must reject a Commander-in-chief who will wait for four days to express shock over the brutal killing of over 100 of his soldiers. His time is up!

“If it were to be issues concerning his reelection bid, he will be aware immediately and deploy necessary agencies of govt, but on the killing of over 100 of our soldiers by Boko Haram, our President was not aware until about 7pm today and they said he was shocked! His time is up!

“May our departed gallant soldiers rest in peace and may God deliver our country from the hands of a Commander-in-chief that will wait for days to express shock over the brutal killing of over 100 of his soldiers.”

