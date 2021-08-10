Hushpuppi, a famous Nigerian influencer, was arrested in Dubai last year and extradited to the United States of America, accused of masterminding fraudulent operations to the tune of N168 billion, affecting over 1.9 million victims.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, with schemes causing more than N9.8 billion ($24 million) in losses.

U.S. court filings also established a scandalous link between Hushpuppi and a high-ranking Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, in a fraud scheme that resulted in N451 million ($1.1 million) in losses.

The revelations has spun the rumour mill into action as people on social media have gone on to speculate links between Hushpuppi and other notable Nigerians, including Melaye with whom he was once photographed in public.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday, August 9, 2021, the former governorship election aspirant said he'd seen reports that Hushpuppi helped him launder N12.7 billion ($31 million).

"Out of that phantom audio $31 million, just give me $1 million," he said in jest, before he dismissed people spreading the report as 'unfortunate'.

Melaye also wrote on his Instagram account last week that he's never asked anyone not to post pictures of him with the fraudster, because it doesn't mean they have any secret dealings together.

"I'm a political celebrity, please continue posting jare," he said.