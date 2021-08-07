Dino Melaye says he has never stopped anyone from posting his pictures with Hushpuppi

Hushpuppi is currently facing criminal charges in the United States.

The Instagram celebrity, who was arrested by Dubai police on June 10, 2020, recently pleaded guilty to the allegations leveled against him.

The suspected fraudster, who claimed to be a real estate developer is standing trial for conspiracy to engage in money laundering and online fraud.

Investigations by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently linked Hushpuppi to Abba Kyari, a celebrated police officer in Nigeria.

The link between the two was made public following the unsealing of an indictment involving them and four others who scammed a Qatari businessperson of $1.1 million.

Meanwhile, there have been claims that prominent people who had taken pictures with Hushpuppi are afraid of being mentioned by the suspected fraudster.

It is against this background that Melaye said he has never stopped anyone from sharing the photos he took with Hushpuppi.

The ex-senator, who said this on his verified Instagram page added that, there was no reason for him to ask people not to post his pictures with the suspected scammer.

Melaye wrote; “There was never a time l ask people not to post my pictures with Hushpuppi or anyone for that matter because there is no reason to. Am a political celebrity, please continue posting jare. Wetin bird chop na im e go carry fly. SDM”.

It would be recalled that Daddy Freeze, a popular Nigerian On-Air personality recently debunked the rumour that he is scared of being named by Hushpuppi.