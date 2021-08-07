RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dino Melaye says he has never stopped anyone from posting his pictures with Hushpuppi

Melaye says he has no reason to ask people not to post his pictures with Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi and Senator Dino Melaye (Hushpuppi Instagram)

Former Senator, Dino Melaye says there has never been a time he told anyone not to post the photographs he took with the suspected international fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi is currently facing criminal charges in the United States.

The Instagram celebrity, who was arrested by Dubai police on June 10, 2020, recently pleaded guilty to the allegations leveled against him.

The suspected fraudster, who claimed to be a real estate developer is standing trial for conspiracy to engage in money laundering and online fraud.

Investigations by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently linked Hushpuppi to Abba Kyari, a celebrated police officer in Nigeria.

The link between the two was made public following the unsealing of an indictment involving them and four others who scammed a Qatari businessperson of $1.1 million.

Meanwhile, there have been claims that prominent people who had taken pictures with Hushpuppi are afraid of being mentioned by the suspected fraudster.

It is against this background that Melaye said he has never stopped anyone from sharing the photos he took with Hushpuppi.

The ex-senator, who said this on his verified Instagram page added that, there was no reason for him to ask people not to post his pictures with the suspected scammer.

Melaye wrote; “There was never a time l ask people not to post my pictures with Hushpuppi or anyone for that matter because there is no reason to. Am a political celebrity, please continue posting jare. Wetin bird chop na im e go carry fly. SDM”.

It would be recalled that Daddy Freeze, a popular Nigerian On-Air personality recently debunked the rumour that he is scared of being named by Hushpuppi.

In a video released on his social media page, the veteran OAP said he is not scared of being interrogated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

