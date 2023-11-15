Meet the founding fathers of the PDP

A group of 34 political parties and organisations came together to establish the PDP, which was seen as a unifying force for democracy and national development.

Several prominent Nigerian politicians, including former military officers who had transitioned to civilian life, played key roles in the establishment of the PDP.

Dr Alex Ekwueme:

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

A former vice president of Nigeria and a respected politician known for his integrity and commitment to democratic principles.

Professor Jerry Gana:

ece-auto-gen

A former minister of information and culture and a prominent political strategist who played a crucial role in shaping the PDP's ideology and organisational structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Tony Anenih

ece-auto-gen

Often referred to as the "Mr Fix It" of Nigerian politics, Chief Tony Anenih was a key strategist in the formation of the PDP. His political acumen and organisational skills contributed significantly to the early success of the party.

Chief Solomon Lar:

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Plateau State and a respected elder statesman who contributed his experience and political acumen to the PDP's formation.

Alhaji Abubakar Rimi:

Pulse Nigeria

The first democratic governor of Kano State and a charismatic politician who helped mobilise support for the PDP across northern Nigeria. He also served as Federal Minister of Communications from 1993 to 1995 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha

Chief Bola Ige:

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

A former governor of Oyo State and a leading Yoruba politician who brought his influence and political network to the PDP.

Dr. Sule Lamido:

ece-auto-gen

A former governor of Jigawa State and a prominent political figure in northern Nigeria who played a key role in building the PDP's grassroots support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Adamu Ciroma:

ece-auto-gen

A former minister of finance and a respected economist who contributed his expertise to the PDP's economic policies.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu:

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

A former senator and a seasoned politician who played a crucial role in negotiating the formation of the PDP and uniting various political groups.

Alhaji Bamanga Tukur:

Pulse Nigeria