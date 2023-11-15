ADVERTISEMENT
Meet the founding fathers of the PDP

Ima Elijah

Here are some prominent Nigerian politicians who played key roles in the establishment of the PDP.

Tony Anenih
Tony Anenih

A group of 34 political parties and organisations came together to establish the PDP, which was seen as a unifying force for democracy and national development.

Several prominent Nigerian politicians, including former military officers who had transitioned to civilian life, played key roles in the establishment of the PDP.

Dr Alex Ekwueme died in November 2017, aged 85
A former vice president of Nigeria and a respected politician known for his integrity and commitment to democratic principles.

Jerry Gana said that he is concerned at the real prospect of Nigeria collapsing unless the SDP comes to the rescue.
A former minister of information and culture and a prominent political strategist who played a crucial role in shaping the PDP's ideology and organisational structure.

Tony Anenih
Often referred to as the "Mr Fix It" of Nigerian politics, Chief Tony Anenih was a key strategist in the formation of the PDP. His political acumen and organisational skills contributed significantly to the early success of the party.

Chief Solomon Lar is former Governor of Plateau State who witnessed Nigeria's independence
A former governor of Plateau State and a respected elder statesman who contributed his experience and political acumen to the PDP's formation.

Abubakar Rimi died on 4 April 2010, in Kano [Kano Focus]
The first democratic governor of Kano State and a charismatic politician who helped mobilise support for the PDP across northern Nigeria. He also served as Federal Minister of Communications from 1993 to 1995 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha

The Late Bola Ige
A former governor of Oyo State and a leading Yoruba politician who brought his influence and political network to the PDP.

Former Jigawa state governor Sule Lamido
A former governor of Jigawa State and a prominent political figure in northern Nigeria who played a key role in building the PDP's grassroots support.

Adamu Ciroma, former CBN Governor
A former minister of finance and a respected economist who contributed his expertise to the PDP's economic policies.

Iyorchia Ayu [TheCable]
A former senator and a seasoned politician who played a crucial role in negotiating the formation of the PDP and uniting various political groups.

Alhaji Bamanga Tukur.
A former governor of Adamawa State and a respected political elder who provided guidance and leadership during the PDP's formative years.

Here's a short historical summary of how the PDP was created

