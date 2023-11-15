How the PDP was established 25 years ago

Its formation was a response to the military rule that had dominated the country for many years. At the time, Nigeria was under the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

The need for a political alternative and a return to civilian rule prompted the formation of political parties, and the PDP emerged as one of them.

The PDP was founded on the following principles:

National unity: The PDP sought to promote national unity and harmony by bringing together people from all parts of Nigeria and with different backgrounds.

The PDP sought to promote national unity and harmony by bringing together people from all parts of Nigeria and with different backgrounds. Freedom: The PDP was committed to upholding the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Nigerians.

The PDP was committed to upholding the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Nigerians. Social justice: The PDP aimed to create a more just and equitable society by addressing issues of poverty, inequality, and discrimination.

The PDP aimed to create a more just and equitable society by addressing issues of poverty, inequality, and discrimination. Development: The PDP was committed to promoting economic growth and development in Nigeria.

The PDP was committed to promoting economic growth and development in Nigeria. Overall well-being of citizens: The PDP sought to improve the lives of all Nigerians by providing access to quality education, healthcare, and other essential services.

The PDP's early years

The PDP quickly became the dominant political party in Nigeria. In the 1999 general elections, the PDP won a landslide victory, and its candidate, Olusegun Obasanjo, became the first elected president of Nigeria since the end of military rule. The PDP continued to dominate Nigerian politics for the next 16 years, winning all presidential and gubernatorial elections held during that period.

The PDP's challenges and achievements

The PDP's time in power was not without its challenges. The party was often criticised for corruption and factionalism. However, the PDP also made significant achievements, including:

Stabilising the economy: The PDP implemented economic policies that helped to stabilise the Nigerian economy and promote growth.

Expanding access to education and healthcare: The PDP made significant investments in education and healthcare, which led to improvements in these sectors in the 90s.

Promoting democratic reforms: The PDP implemented a number of democratic reforms, including the introduction of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP's current status

In 2015, the PDP lost its grip on power after losing the presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP remains a major political force in Nigeria, but it is now the main opposition party.