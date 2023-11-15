ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

How the PDP was established 25 years ago

Ima Elijah

Here is a summary of how the PDP was created.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) was established in Nigeria on August 31, 1998.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) was established in Nigeria on August 31, 1998.

Recommended articles

Its formation was a response to the military rule that had dominated the country for many years. At the time, Nigeria was under the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

The need for a political alternative and a return to civilian rule prompted the formation of political parties, and the PDP emerged as one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • National unity: The PDP sought to promote national unity and harmony by bringing together people from all parts of Nigeria and with different backgrounds.
  • Freedom: The PDP was committed to upholding the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Nigerians.
  • Social justice: The PDP aimed to create a more just and equitable society by addressing issues of poverty, inequality, and discrimination.
  • Development: The PDP was committed to promoting economic growth and development in Nigeria.
  • Overall well-being of citizens: The PDP sought to improve the lives of all Nigerians by providing access to quality education, healthcare, and other essential services.

The PDP quickly became the dominant political party in Nigeria. In the 1999 general elections, the PDP won a landslide victory, and its candidate, Olusegun Obasanjo, became the first elected president of Nigeria since the end of military rule. The PDP continued to dominate Nigerian politics for the next 16 years, winning all presidential and gubernatorial elections held during that period.

The PDP's time in power was not without its challenges. The party was often criticised for corruption and factionalism. However, the PDP also made significant achievements, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

Stabilising the economy: The PDP implemented economic policies that helped to stabilise the Nigerian economy and promote growth.

Expanding access to education and healthcare: The PDP made significant investments in education and healthcare, which led to improvements in these sectors in the 90s.

Promoting democratic reforms: The PDP implemented a number of democratic reforms, including the introduction of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In 2015, the PDP lost its grip on power after losing the presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP remains a major political force in Nigeria, but it is now the main opposition party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet some founding fathers of the PDP

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP reviews Kogi, Imo elections, emphasises legal recourse

PDP reviews Kogi, Imo elections, emphasises legal recourse

Meet the founding fathers of the PDP

Meet the founding fathers of the PDP

How the PDP was established 25 years ago

How the PDP was established 25 years ago

38 ministers in 63 years  —  See list of all Nigeria’s Aviation Ministers since 1960

38 ministers in 63 years  —  See list of all Nigeria’s Aviation Ministers since 1960

Panic at Port Harcourt International Airport as aircraft skids off runway

Panic at Port Harcourt International Airport as aircraft skids off runway

FG launches 'Say NO to Sexual, Gender Based Violence (SGBV) clubs' in Nigerian schools

FG launches 'Say NO to Sexual, Gender Based Violence (SGBV) clubs' in Nigerian schools

EFCC forced my commitment to ₦1 billion refund – Former BPE director alleges

EFCC forced my commitment to ₦1 billion refund – Former BPE director alleges

PDP appoints Setonji Koshoedo as acting National Secretary amidst legal tussle

PDP appoints Setonji Koshoedo as acting National Secretary amidst legal tussle

Nigeria targets $20bn yearly, 2 million jobs under Marine and Blue Economy

Nigeria targets $20bn yearly, 2 million jobs under Marine and Blue Economy

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

18 parties sign peace accord ahead of Kogi governorship election

18 parties sign peace accord ahead of Kogi governorship election

One person injured as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials. [Punch]

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT (TheWhistler)

Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election [TheCable]

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election