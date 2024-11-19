ADVERTISEMENT
MC Oluomo’s woes deepen as Southwest NURTW decides on his membership status

Segun Adeyemi

The embattled former Lagos State chairman of the NURTW, MC Oluomo, reportedly did not adhere to these stipulated protocols, making him ineligible for any position within the organisation.

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo [Nairaland]
Speaking on Tuesday, November 19, Salami clarified that MC Oluomo forfeited his membership in 2022 when he publicly tore his union identity card after receiving a disciplinary query from the national leadership.

“Our Constitution is clear. A returning member must submit a formal application to the national leadership, which is subject to approval. Furthermore, such a person must spend two years at the grassroots level before becoming eligible to seek any office,” Salami stated.

Salami also reaffirmed Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa’s leadership, which was recently upheld by the Appeal Court.

He urged the government to recognise the legitimate authority within the union and resist condoning acts of disorder.

“The NURTW in Osun State remains under Baruwa’s leadership. Gangsterism has no place in our union, and MC Oluomo should be called to order,” he added.

This declaration by Salami is the latest development in the prolonged power tussle within the NURTW, which has seen factions challenging Baruwa’s presidency.

With the court’s decision now on record, the union leadership hopes to end internal disputes and restore order among its members nationwide.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

