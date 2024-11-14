[Opinion]: Is MC Oluomo's emergence as NURTW boss Tinubu's masterplan for 2027

Many speculate that President Bola Tinubu is making this move strategically to secure grassroots support ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

MC Oluomo's role in the 2023 election, especially in Lagos State, where he facilitated the movement of electoral materials, exemplifies his importance as a political asset within Tinubu's network.

During the 2023 election cycle, MC Oluomo was instrumental in coordinating transport logistics for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos, although this arrangement was contentious.

Concerns were raised due to MC Oluomo's open allegiance to Tinubu's campaign, as he had previously mobilised support for Tinubu and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

These ties led to the opposition's outcry, with politicians like PDP's Atiku Abubakar condemning his involvement and demanding that INEC reconsider relying on Lagos' Park Management Committee, which MC Oluomo headed, for logistics, fearing it would compromise the election's integrity.

Indeed, a court ruling even restricted INEC from using Oluomo's transport network, citing risks of political influence on the process.

With his national elevation within the NURTW, MC Oluomo now wields influence beyond Lagos, potentially enhancing his capacity to sway union members across Nigeria, many of whom are integral to grassroots mobilisation.

Critics argue that this appointment may be a deliberate move by Tinubu to strengthen his foothold within key voting demographics, particularly those represented by the transport unions, ahead of 2027. Oluomo's organisational reach and proven loyalty to the ruling party make him an invaluable ally as Tinubu looks to consolidate his political support.

However, this development raises ethical questions about intertwining political and logistical influence within Nigeria's transport unions. Observers are concerned that empowering politically affiliated union leaders like Oluomo could set a precedent where union power is used for political leverage. This shift in NURTW leadership centralises power and allows the ruling party to harness union resources for electoral mobilisation, potentially sidelining opposition voices within these groups.

While some may view Oluomo's new position as an innocuous appointment based on his experience within the union, others see it as a calculated move by Tinubu to secure a structured, grassroots support system that could be pivotal in future elections.