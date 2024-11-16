MC Oluomo sacked as appeal court declares new NURTW leader

This ruling follows an earlier decision by the National Industrial Court on 11 March 2024, which had also declared Baruwa as the rightful leader of the union.

MC Oluomo’s faction, led by Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin and Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, appealed against the judgment but failed to sway the appellate court.

Delivering the unanimous judgment, a three-member panel comprising Justices Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Dimgba, and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi declared the appeal "lacking in merit."

The panel confirmed Baruwa’s election as NURTW president and upheld the previous ruling by the National Industrial Court.

“The evidence before the court clearly establishes Baruwa as the elected president of the NURTW,” the court ruled, emphasising that no legal grounds existed to overturn the decision.

In a significant financial repercussion, the court ordered MC Oluomo’s faction to pay ₦100,000 in damages to Baruwa and his supporters.

