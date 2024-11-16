ADVERTISEMENT
MC Oluomo sacked as appeal court declares new NURTW leader

Segun Adeyemi

The panel confirmed Baruwa’s election as NURTW president and upheld the previous ruling by the National Industrial Court.

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo [Nairaland]
This ruling follows an earlier decision by the National Industrial Court on 11 March 2024, which had also declared Baruwa as the rightful leader of the union.

MC Oluomo’s faction, led by Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin and Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, appealed against the judgment but failed to sway the appellate court.

READ ALSO: [Opinion]: Is MC Oluomo's emergence as NURTW boss Tinubu's masterplan for 2027

Delivering the unanimous judgment, a three-member panel comprising Justices Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Dimgba, and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi declared the appeal "lacking in merit."

“The evidence before the court clearly establishes Baruwa as the elected president of the NURTW,” the court ruled, emphasising that no legal grounds existed to overturn the decision.

READ ALSO: I've forgiven my opponents - MC Oluomo says after emerging NURTW national president

In a significant financial repercussion, the court ordered MC Oluomo’s faction to pay ₦100,000 in damages to Baruwa and his supporters.

This decision concludes months of legal battles over the leadership of the NURTW, setting the stage for Baruwa to assume his role without further contention. It remains to be seen how MC Oluomo’s camp will respond to this definitive judgment.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

