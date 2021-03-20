The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) say the South-West has the highest cases of drug abuse in Nigeria.

Marwa said there is a link between drug abuse and insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

The NDLEA boss added that these crimes would continue to thrive in the country until the issue of drug abuse was addressed.

Marwa said this on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Ogbomoso, Oyo State during the inauguration of a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts built by a group known as Ogbomoso First Initiative.

He said the rate of drug abuse in the South-West have been found to be 22.4 per cent, while that of the South-South and South-East are at 16.6 and 13.8 per cent respectively.

He said the North-East, North-West and North-Central came after with 13.6, 12 and 10 per cent, respectively.

Marwa said, “We are facing drug challenge in Nigeria but it is a solvable challenge. To achieve this, all stakeholders must come together to solve the problem. Drug challenge does not discriminate between Christians and Muslims. There is no community that is not affected by this debilitating issue.

“Banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other criminal activities all have their root in the use of hard substances. Until we face the menace squarely, the problem of insecurity will continue to remain with us.”

The former Military Administrator of Lagos State also urged traditional rulers, religious centres and schools to rise up against this challenge of drug abuse, especially among the youths.