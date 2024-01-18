Market capitalisation rises by ₦1.01trn

Specifically, the All-Share Index rose by 2.04 per cent or 1,833.72 points, to close at 91,896.97, against 90,063.25 posted on Wednesday

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at ₦49.284 rose by ₦1.005 trillion or 2.04 per cent to close at ₦50.289 trillion.

As a result, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 22.91 per cent.

Market breadth closed positive with 33 gainers and 42 losers.

On the gainers’ table, Eterna, Unity Bank, NEM Insurance, John Holt and Conoil led in percentage terms of 10 per cent each to close at ₦20.90, N3.30, ₦8.25, N2.53 and ₦112.20 per share, respectively.

Conversely, Ikeja Hotel led the loser’s table by 9.79 per cent to close at ₦8.11, while Royalex followed at 9.78 per cent to close at 83k per share.

Mutual Benefits trailed by 9.57 per cent to close at 85k, while Linkage Assurance lost 9.40 per cent to close at ₦1.35 per share.

Also, JapaulGold shed 9.33 per cent to close at ₦2.43 per share.

The volume of transactions grew by 18 per cent as 1.14 billion shares valued at ₦19.29 billion were exchanged in 17,804 deals.

Meanwhile, Transaction in the shares of Transcorp led the activity chart with 156.62 million, valued at ₦2.960 billion.

Universal Insurance followed with 114.54 million shares worth ₦55.58 million.

Veritas Kapital sold 69.41 million shares traded at ₦47.33 million, while Jaiz Bank garnered 65.87 million at ₦243.89 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company traded 63.44 million valued at ₦2.88 billion.

Commenting in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Lagos, Jude Chiemeka, Acting, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd(NGX), said that the capital market is usually a barometer of the economy.