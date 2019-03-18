A source told Vanguard that the fight was caused by a disagreement over the ownership of a farmland and fish pond.

When contacted, the Benue police spokesperson, Catherine Anene said she does not have the complete details of the incident.

Speaking further, the source said “As I speak with you Agatu is on fire, there is heavy gun battle going on and they have killed several persons, houses have been burnt and people are fleeing their homes in their numbers for safety.

“The issue is centered over the ownership of farmland and fish pond. Agbaduma which is the majority clan is being attacked. So what we have on ground at the moment is that three minority clans have join forces to fight the Agbaduma people who are the majority clan.

“The Egba, Abogbe and Ologba people have all teamed up to hire militia groups to attack Agbaduma people who have their ancestral home in Okokolo. The entire community has been sacked and many houses are on fire as we speak.

ALSO READ: Atiku mourns the deaths of 66 people in Kaduna

“Regrettably, this dispute over the ownership of farmland and fish pond in the area has been a sources of crisis among the people and efforts were made to have it resolved but the leaders of these communities have refused to embrace peace.

“Today the issue resurfaced again and the people have resorted to engaging the services of armed militia to kill perceived enemies and destroyed the entire community and villages.”

In 2016, several lives were lost in Agatu local government following clashes between herdsmen and farmers.