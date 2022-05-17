UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

The explosion which occurred near a private secondary school, Winners School, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, destroyed a residential building and affected part of the school.

Many schoolchildren are reportedly affected.

Contrary to the reports that the explosion was a bomb blast, the Kano Police Command has clarified that the incident was a gas explosion.

The Kano State Government has also clarified that the explosion in the Sabon Gari area did not occur in a school.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge Local Government.

Garba said the cause of the explosion has yet to be ascertained, adding that an investigation has commenced to determine the cause and impact of the incident.