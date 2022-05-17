RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The Kano Police Command has clarified that the incident was a gas explosion.

Map-of-Kano-State
Map-of-Kano-State

An explosion occurred Aba Road in the Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

Recommended articles

The explosion which occurred near a private secondary school, Winners School, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, destroyed a residential building and affected part of the school.

Many schoolchildren are reportedly affected.

Contrary to the reports that the explosion was a bomb blast, the Kano Police Command has clarified that the incident was a gas explosion.

The Kano State Government has also clarified that the explosion in the Sabon Gari area did not occur in a school.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge Local Government.

Garba said the cause of the explosion has yet to be ascertained, adding that an investigation has commenced to determine the cause and impact of the incident.

The commissioner also called on the residents of the area to remain calm while the state government collaborates with relevant agencies to work on the matter.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Biden approves redeployment of U.S. troops to Somalia

Biden approves redeployment of U.S. troops to Somalia

4 die in gas explosion in Kano

4 die in gas explosion in Kano

CAN advises Christians to respect other people’s beliefs

CAN advises Christians to respect other people’s beliefs

Police confirm killing of PDP Chieftain in A’Ibom

Police confirm killing of PDP Chieftain in A’Ibom

Rate aspirants by their capacities — Saraki tells PDP delegates

Rate aspirants by their capacities — Saraki tells PDP delegates

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Wike urges NBA to take action against attacks on judiciary

Wike urges NBA to take action against attacks on judiciary

2023: Matawalle urges APC members to close ranks

2023: Matawalle urges APC members to close ranks

It’s too late to tinker with 2023 elections timelines – INEC

It’s too late to tinker with 2023 elections timelines – INEC

Trending

Real reason we’ve not released UTME 2022 results – JAMB Registrar

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

JAMB releases 2022 UTME results; here is how to check

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers. (TheNewsNigeria)