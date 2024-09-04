Manufacturers express worry over impacts of petrol price increase on economy

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pump petrol price, on Tuesday, increased from ₦568 to ₦855 per litre.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, expressed the worry in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ajayi-Kadir said that the increase in petrol pump price might lead to an increase in transport fares and prices of goods and other services.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that this could leave the citizens with less disposable incomes.

The director-general added that a decrease in purchasing power would lead to reduced demand for non-essential goods and services, affecting businesses across sectors.

He said that the consequences might include a rise in inflation figures which would negatively impact household budgets.

“One is naturally worried about the impact on the already lacklustre performance of the manufacturing sector.

“In particular, there is no doubt that it will add to production inputs and logistics costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These will lead to higher prices and dwindling disposable income of the average Nigerian,” he said.

Ajayi-Kadir said that while the performance of the manufacturing sector would be negatively impacted, businesses might need to adjust their pricing, which could lead to reduced profit margins if consumer demand weakened.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises, which often operate on thin margins, could be particularly hard-hit.