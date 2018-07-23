news

Aisha Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram, has disclosed that she is working with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to secure the freedom of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl being held by terrorist group, Boko Haram.

When Boko Haram terrorists raided Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe, on February 19, 2018, Leah was abducted alongside 112 other hostages. After weeks of negotiations with the government, the terrorists released 107 of the 113 originally abducted on March 21.

While it was reported by some of the released hostages that five of them that were taken had died of heart attack and stress and buried in the bush , Leah Sharibu was reportedly kept in captivity by the terrorists because she refused to renounce her Christian faith .

According to a report by Vanguard, Mama Boko Haram, who has been deeply involved with negotiating with the terrorist group, disclosed that her anti-human trafficking non-governmental organisation, Complete Care and Aid Foundation, is working with ICRC to ensure Leah returns to her family after months in captivity.

She said, "I am really worried about Leah and her freedom from Boko Haram is very important to me. Leah did not renounce her religion, that I can assure you and we shall do everything with both the government and the international organisation to ensure she regain her freedom just like her colleagues that were reunited with her families."

When 107 Dapchi hostages were released in March, Wakil said that it took a lot of pressure and persuation on her part to secure their freedom.

Leah's family continue in distress

Leah Sharibu's continued stay in Boko Haram captivity has put her family under a lot of distress, as they have complained that the government has not been reaching out to them on her status.

When she turned 15 in May, her father, Nathan Sharibu, lamented about how the family has been in a confused state since the abduction with no word from the government.

"We are just sad. We are even confused in the family right now. I have not heard anything from the government concerning my daughter. I'm pleading with the government to do their duty," he said.

Days later, her mother, Rebecca, vowed that, when she's released, Leah will not return to the school where she was abducted .

"When my daughter comes back, I'll not allow her to go to that school again," she said.