Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Mama Boko Haram working with Red Cross on Leah Sharibu's freedom

Leah Sharibu Mama Boko Haram working with Red Cross to secure Dapchi girl's freedom

Leah has been held in Boko Haram custody for five months, months after other captives were released.

  • Published:
Aisha Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram has revealed that Leah Sharibu has not renounced Christianity. play Leah Sharibu (Punch)

Aisha Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram, has disclosed that she is working with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to secure the freedom of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl being held by terrorist group, Boko Haram.

When Boko Haram terrorists raided Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe, on February 19, 2018, Leah was abducted alongside 112 other hostages. After weeks of negotiations with the government, the terrorists released 107 of the 113 originally abducted on March 21.

Aisha Wakil says Boko Haram will surrender play Aisha Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram (File)

 

While it was reported by some of the released hostages that five of them that were taken had died of heart attack and stress and buried in the bush, Leah Sharibu was reportedly kept in captivity by the terrorists because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

According to a report by Vanguard, Mama Boko Haram, who has been deeply involved with negotiating with the terrorist group, disclosed that her anti-human trafficking non-governmental organisation, Complete Care and Aid Foundation, is working with ICRC to ensure Leah returns to her family after months in captivity.

She said, "I am really worried about Leah and her freedom from Boko Haram is very important to me. Leah did not renounce her religion, that I can assure you and we shall do everything with both the government and the international organisation to ensure she regain her freedom just like her colleagues that were reunited with her families."

When 107 Dapchi hostages were released in March, Wakil said that it took a lot of pressure and persuation on her part to secure their freedom.

Leah's family continue in distress

Leah Sharibu's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school play Leah Sharibu's mother, Rebecca (VOA)
 

Leah Sharibu's continued stay in Boko Haram captivity has put her family under a lot of distress, as they have complained that the government has not been reaching out to them on her status.

When she turned 15 in May, her father, Nathan Sharibu, lamented about how the family has been in a confused state since the abduction with no word from the government.

"We are just sad. We are even confused in the family right now. I have not heard anything from the government concerning my daughter. I'm pleading with the government to do their duty," he said.

Days later, her mother, Rebecca, vowed that, when she's released, Leah will not return to the school where she was abducted.

"When my daughter comes back, I'll not allow her to go to that school again," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet
2 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
3 Dino Melaye Senator insists he was attacked by the policebullet

Related Articles

Buhari We shall fish out and punish politicians behind violence in Nigeria - President
Dapchi 6 schoolgirls married off after returning from Boko Haram captivity
Buhari CAN says President should forget about 2019
Dapchi Girls Released students return to school where Boko Haram abducted them months ago
Leah Sharibu Abducted girl's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school
Dapchi The media (and Buhari) should stop disrespecting the memory of abduction
Leah Sharibu FG says negotiation for Dapchi girl is hard
In Dapchi Principal begs parents to send their children back to school
Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivity
Buhari President tells Trump incorrect number of kidnapped Dapchi girls

Local

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described his recent invitation by the police as a mere political game.
Saraki Senate President says police invitation is a mere political game
The Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC), Buba Galadima has been involved in an auto-crash.
Buba Galadima RAPC chairman involved in auto-crash
What Senate President, Bukola Saraki told Adeleke University graduands
Saraki IGP invites Senate President over Offa robbery
Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s office on fire
In Osun Governor Aregbesola’s office on fire