Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation says he refused to honour the invitation by Justice Ayo Salami panel based on constitutional consideration.

Earlier in September, Malami had vowed to testify against Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel invites him.

But in a statement on Thursday, September 24, 2020, by his spokesperson, Dr Umar Gwandu, Malami said the wordings of the invitation extended to him were unconstitutional.

The AGF also said he had no ulterior motive for turning down the invitation, adding that the invitation extended to him “to serve as a witness in any investigation should be a constitutional matter.”

Ibrahim Magu, suspended EFCC acting chairman. (Punch)

The statement reads, “Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has said that his non-appearance at Justice Ayo Salami Panel of Inquiry probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, was purely Constitutional and not based on any ulterior motive.”

“In establishing propriety or otherwise of the presence of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice whose responsibility is to hold constitutional order one must root same within the constitutional provisions.

“The terms and wordings of the invitation extended to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to Justice Ayo Panel of inquiry against Magu run contrary to the Constitutional provisions.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is by the provision of the Constitution and extant laws empowered to serve a supervisory role. In the case of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been discharging the role effectively.

Malami had accused the suspended anti-graft boss of corruption.