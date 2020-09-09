Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney-General of the Federation, says he’ll be glad to testify against Ibrahim Magu, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel invites him.

The AGF said this during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, as a reaction to a letter by Magu asking the panel to summon Malami to prove his allegation.

Malami, who is also the Minister of Justice had accused the suspended anti-graft boss of corruption.

Following the allegation, Magu was arrested by DSS operatives at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Reacting to a question on his readiness to appear before the panel and clarify the allegation against Magu, the AGF said he would wholeheartedly honour the invite if the investigating panel invites him.

He said, “if indeed the Ayo Salami panel invites Abubakar Malami as a person or the AGF in the person of Abubakar Malami for any testimony, for any clarification, for examination or cross-examination for that matter, Abubakar Malami will wholeheartedly, gladly within the spirit and context of the rule of law be there to testify, be there to be cross-examined, be there to be examined within the context of the rule of law.

“Our position as a government is to be submissive to the rule of law and the rule of law component of it requires that when we are called upon to clarify issues, when we are called upon to be examined, when we are called upon to be cross-examined, Abubakar Malami will be there and will gladly cooperate with the inquiry institution and that indeed was an attribute of the government that translated to the victory we are seeing today arising from P&ID.”

He added that the case of Salami’s panel won’t be an exception because he had responded to summons by various panels in similar investigations.