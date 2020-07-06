The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, according to media reports.

Magu was arrested by DSS operatives at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, July 6, 2020.

While the reason for his arrest is recently unclear, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, recently sent a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari accusing Magu of corruption.

Malami urged the president to sack Magu whom he accused of insubordination and diversion of assets recovered by the EFCC.

The AGF's letter reportedly contained 22 weighty allegations that also included accounting gaps or discrepancies of figures concerning the recovered assets.

Malami also accused Magu of selling some recovered assets without anyone's knowledge, especially his ministry which is supervising ministry of the EFCC.

Magu has been the EFCC's acting chairman since 2015, with his appointment rejected twice by the Senate due to a damaging DSS report about his unsuitability for the role.

The DSS report had accused him of sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files, and acts unbecoming of a police officer.

Despite the controversy, the president has always stuck with Magu and praised his leadership of the anti-graft agency.