ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde announces economic plans to reduce effects of subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makinde directed the state civil servants, who have been protesting since last week, to resume at their duty posts this Monday.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Recommended articles

Makinde, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said his administration would continue to put the interest of the people first.

The governor, in a state-wide broadcast on Saturday evening, maintained that food security, transportation and the other sectors of the economic are among the immediate areas being targeted by his government.

”These will help to reduce the economic difficulties facing residents of the state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde then directed the state civil servants, who have been protesting since Monday, to resume at their duty posts this Monday.

He promised that his government would pay the two months deductions owed the workers with their August salary.

“We will also explore further options in the sphere of dialogue.

“Our government remains open to parleying with labour to ensure that the rights of the workers of Oyo state are protected.

“The union leaders should return to the negotiating table to discuss any increases in salary or possible harmonisation of pension payments,” the governor stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that in line with his promise to do more, his administration had arrived at decisions which would benefit majority of the people in the state, while it continues to explore other measures.

“After wide consultations, we have arrived at decisions that we believe will be of the most benefit to the good people of Oyo state.

“In reaching these decisions, we considered the importance of using these economic packages to stimulate our economy and bring about sustainable development,” Makinde stated.

The governor added that the short-term plans tagged the “Sustainable Actions for Economic Recovery (SAfER) would target the poorest of the poor and the vulnerable and ensure a softer landing for them.

He said the action plans would also ease the burden of transportation for all residents and civil servants and also address the challenges of food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that under the SAfEr package, agro-preneurs trained under the Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project (YEAP), who have established agric-businesses would receive enterprise support of N500 million.

”Small businesses will benefit from low-interest-rate loans with the provision of N500 million facility.”

The governor added that the state government was already updating its social register to capture 200,000 of the poorest of the poor.

”They will be provided with food relief packages and 100,000 health insurance packages will be rolled out for the vulnerable in the society."

The governor disclosed that the services of the Omituntun Mass Transit Buses would be extended to cover inter-city routes across all the five zones of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that more buses would be provided for the transportation of civil servants in the state.

“Let me now share details of our SAfER package. Following the pattern of our actions during the COVID-19 pandemic,we are updating our social register to include 200,000 of the poorest of the poor.

“These will be provided with immediate food relief packages. As usual, we will ensure transparency in the registration process so that only those who qualify will get this immediate relief.

“We will be providing health insurance for 100,000 of our most vulnerable citizens. We will be paying their one-year health insurance premium under the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) scheme so that they have access to quality healthcare without paying out of pocket.

“Our farmers have not been left out, to ensure food security, we will be distributing additional inputs to 10,000 farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in addition to the input support being provided under the World Bank-assisted OYS-CARES programme. further details will be released through the relevant agencies in the coming weeks.

“Tertiary institution students in Oyo State will board the Omituntun Buses at half price upon showing their school identity card,” the governor said.

He equally stated that government would resume the monthly payment of gratuities to pensioners so as to continue to clear the backlog of gratuity payments inherited by his administration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Makinde announces economic plans to reduce effects of subsidy removal

Makinde announces economic plans to reduce effects of subsidy removal

Nigerian Consulate celebrates festival of drums in New York

Nigerian Consulate celebrates festival of drums in New York

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9

PDP advises Tinubu not to send military to Niger Republic

PDP advises Tinubu not to send military to Niger Republic

We're not selling tickets online for Lagos-Ibadan train, NRC warns passengers

We're not selling tickets online for Lagos-Ibadan train, NRC warns passengers

No rift between SGF Akume and I - Benue Gov

No rift between SGF Akume and I - Benue Gov

Police foil bandit attacks on police station, Muslim faithful in Zamfara

Police foil bandit attacks on police station, Muslim faithful in Zamfara

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death