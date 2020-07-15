Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been released from police custody after 10 days in detention.

The suspended EFCC boss was arrested on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the entrance of the Wuse II EFCC office by security agents believed to be operatives of the Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CID) over corruption allegations levied against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

He was detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja to answer questions before a Presidential Panel about his stewardship of the anti-graft agency.

Before his release on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Magu, through his counsel, had written to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to grant him bail based on self-recognisance.

But the IGP on Wednesday, told Magu to redirect his bail request to the Presidential Panel investigating him, saying he was not responsible for his detention.