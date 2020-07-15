The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has told suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that he's not responsible for his detention.

Magu was arrested on Monday, July 6, 2020 to answer questions before a Presidential Panel about his stewardship of the anti-graft agency.

He has been detained ever since at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, while his questioning continues.

Magu, through his counsel, wrote the IGP last week to grant him bail based on self-recognisance.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu [Presidency]

However, in a reply, Adamu told Magu's counsel he's not being held by the Police, but by the Presidential Panel.

He told Magu to redirect his bail request to the chairman of the panel for appropriate action, in the letter dated July 14, 2020.

Magu, a Commissioner of Police, has denied all allegations against him, and expressed his sadness at being treated like a "common criminal".

He faces accusations of misappropriations of funds, and the illegal disposal of assets recovered from corruption cases.

Magu has been the EFCC's acting chairman since 2015, with his appointment rejected twice by the Senate due to a damaging report written by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS report had accused him of sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files, and acts unbecoming of a police officer.