The Executive Chairman of LIRS, Mr Ayodele Subair, said in a statement on Tuesday that the additional extension was in line with government’s continuous effort to provide the much needed relief to taxpayers and mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Annual returns for individuals (both employees and self-employed persons) that were initially due on May 31, 2020 can now be filed any time on or before the June 30, 2020.

According to him, the Lagos State Government kept abreast of global best practices in containing the COVID-19 pandemic to ease the effects of an economic downturn on taxpayers and residents of the state.

”LIRS had initially extended the deadline for filing annual tax returns for two months, from the statutory March 31 of every fiscal year to May 31, 2020.

”We constantly debated what other measures could be taken as an organisation to support individuals and businesses at this time, hence, the additional one-month extension from June 1, to June 30, 2020.

”It is our sincere hope that taxpayers take advantage of this new extension to duly file their returns.

”Taxpayers are therefore, encouraged to access the LIRS eTax platforms for all tax administration matters, including filing of annual returns, generation of assessment and payment schedule and payment of the liabilities from the comfort of their homes and offices.

”All that they have to do is to simply log on to the e-Tax platform via https://etax.lirs.net,” he said.

Subair said that updates on business operations and alternative payment platforms of the service could be obtained by visiting the LIRS website, www.lirs.gov.ng.

He added that taxpayers could check the various social media platforms or call the LIRS Customer Care Centre on 0700 CALL LIRS (0700-2255-5477).

Subair appealed to residents to support the efforts of the state government and the COVID-19 Incident Commander, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by adhering strictly to the COVID-19 safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities.