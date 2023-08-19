ADVERTISEMENT
Lightening, toning children’s skin child abuse – Dermatologist

News Agency Of Nigeria

Cole-Adeife said bleaching children's skin could lead to long term complications that could hinder the normal growth of children.

Cole-Adeife, a member of the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists based in Lagos, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

She said the act could cause internal organ damage or dysfunction.

Cole-Adeife added that the act of bleaching children’s skin should be criminalised.

She said that all skin colours were beautiful and should not be tampered with for any reason.

According to her, the infants' skin colour is determined by their genetic make up and if one or both parents are dark-skinned, naturally they will become darker eventually.

The fermentologist condemned the rate at which many parents, especially mothers, mix mercury or steroid-containing tube creams with their children’s cream to make their skin look fairer.

“Mothers, please do not push your insecurity about your skin onto your babies or children. I have seen many parents say ‘My baby was very fair when I gave birth to her but now she is getting dark’.

“An infant’s skin colour will certainly change as he or she grows. Most times the skin gets darker as they get some sun exposure. This is very normal.

“We are seeing a lot of children now being bleached by their mums using skin lightening products that are damaging their skin. You need to stop this, it is a form of child abuse and should be a crime,” she said.

Cole-Adeife said bleaching children’s skin could lead to long term complications that could hinder the normal growth of children.

According to her, children’s skin is thinner and absorbs more substances rubbed on it than adult’s skin.

She advised mothers to use plain skin care products for their children and stop the craze for skin lightening for children.

“Some of these dangerous creams contain steroids and mercury which can be absorbed into the body through the skin and cause internal organ damage and dysfunction, like brain and kidney impairment and hormonal disruptions.

“You do not want to be battling with the side effects of skin bleaching in somebody who is less than six years. This is a serious matter and I know mothers love their children and will not want to harm them.

“So, do not look for maintaining colour skin care products or toning products for your child. Avoid any product that says glowing, toning, lightening or fair for children,“ she said.

Cole-Adeife also pleaded with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, to enforce stricter regulation of children’s skin care products.

She said skin lightening creams for children should be banned or prohibited in the country.

